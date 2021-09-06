Ofori: We need to win as a nation

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is confident his side can walk away with all three points against Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

The Black Stars got their Fifa World Cup Group G qualifier off to the perfect start after they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in their opening match.

Charles Akonnor's side will now turn their attention to their next group stage clash against South Africa in Johannesburg and Ofori knows what to expect from Bafana as he currently plays his trade for Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership.

“This game is very important. It means a lot for the nation because we know how the nation loves the game and then how important this game is for the nation because we want to go to the World Cup,” Ofori said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“That’s the stage that every player wants to play so it’s very important to the team and the nation.

“Most of the players I am playing with them here [In South Africa] and I know their quality is very good. But at the end of the day, we are Ghana, so we need to show this is the Ghana national team and then the most important thing we need to win.

“We are in a country where they expect more. Wearing this jersey means a lot because of the things the leaders have done in previous years.

"When you’re wearing this jersey, they expect more, that’s the nature of our country. So you need to adapt to the pressure and make sure you make them proud at the end of the day by winning.

“The most important thing I understand about the game is that for all the big teams in the world, it’s not a matter of how you play because I’ve never seen any history [of results in the form of] Real Madrid or AC Milan ‘played well’.

"I’ve never seen something like that before. It’s a matter of who’s winning and who has won trophies, that’s the most important thing.

"So the most important thing to understand is that we need to win as a nation and as a team. So we’re going in tomorrow, we hope everything goes well and by the end of the day we carry the three points.

"That’ the most important thing.”