Nodada reveals Pirates interest

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada has revealed that there was interest from Orlando Pirates during the transfer window, but despite his willingness to join the club, a deal could not be agreed.

The midfielder has garnered attention from a host of clubs with reports suggesting both Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates, were interested in the prospect of signing the South African international.

There has also been talks of a move to Europe, but an injury has kept out at the start of the season and seemingly scuppered any hope of a move.

The 26-year-old midfielder, whose contract with the Citizens expires in June 2024, revealed in an interview with KickOff.com that he was willing to move to the Buccaneers.

"I know there were discussions, but I know also there was no agreement, so it was always just discussions and nothing more," Nodada told Kickoff.com.

"As a result, nothing ever came to me as sort of communication from Pirates except a chat with the chairman John Comitis.

"I think there was an interest, but it didn't get to a point where it was intended to be, or it was put out to the public. I think there was a conversation, but that's where it ended.

"The chairman did inform me that he was trying to make a deal, but it didn't happen."

In what could have been, Nodada confirmed that he was more than willing to make a move to Pirates.

"I think I didn't have a problem with the move to Pirates at all. If all parties were happy with a deal, then I would be happy," Nodada added,

"So yes, I was willing to complete a move to Pirates."

"It's not in my control, and I did everything I could have. Unfortunately, I got injured," Nodada said.

"There's nothing I can do about that. Thinking about it causes even more harm. I just have to accept the situation and focus on the season coming."