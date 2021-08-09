Ngobeni playing for Sundowns is a dream come true

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Sifiso Ngobeni says it’s a dream come true to wear the colours of his hometown club.

The 24-year old joined Masandawana in July from Bloemfontein Celtic after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Pretoria club.

Ngobeni made a total of 21 DStv Premiership appearances for Siwelele last season and also played a crucial role in helping Bafana Bafana claim the 2021 Cosafa Cup trophy held in Gqeberha in July.

The Mamelodi-born fullback is honoured to have signed for a club from his home town while also sharing some words of inspiration to up and coming youngest to follow their dreams.

“Being a Mamelodi boy it’s an honour for me to play for a team like Sundowns, the team that I grew up supporting, a team that made me fall in love with football,” Ngobeni told his club’s official website.

“[Mamelodi Sundowns] is a big team, it’s also a way of showing boys from Mamelodi that anything is possible in life if you are disciplined, focused and you believe in your dream, then you can achieve anything.

“This is a way of showing boys from Mamelodi to not give up on their dreams but [rather] to believe and follow their dreams.

“The players have really welcomed me with open arms and that on its own makes things easy. The coaches and players have really made me feel at home so that I can settle in quickly and be effective in the team,” he concluded.