Ngcobo to wear legendary No.12 jersey at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will wear the famous and legendary No.12 jersey during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 21-year-old has been wearing the No.37 jersey since gaining promotion from the reserve ranks to the senior team at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

However, Ngcobo has since been given the No.12 jersey, which was previously worn by club legends Ace Khuse, Thabo ‘Tsiki-Tsiki’ Mooki, Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe, and George Maluleka.

Ngcobo insists that he will be working hard and give his best to do justice to his new jersey number.

“I am happy to be wearing jersey #12 because I’ve been told that it’s an iconic jersey for the Club and I’m willing to work hard and do my best,” Ngcobo told his club's official website.

“I specifically know that coach Donald ‘Ace’ Khuse wore jersey number #12 and he’s a legend of the Club. I need to work hard to ensure my name is included in the list of those who made the jersey number famous.”