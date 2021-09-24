Ngcobo breaks silence on new role at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has accepted his new role of coming off from the bench as an impact player.

The 21-year-old played a starring role for Amakhosi last campaign and was one of their standout performance after scoring four goals and assisting a further two from 40 appearances in all competitions.

However, Ngcobo has since been reduced to an impact player, having made all three of his appearances from the bench so far this season.

“Coming in as a sub, it always comes with pressure because you need to affect the game, you need to change the game,” Ngcobo told the club’s media department.

“I think, the few minutes that I got I didn’t do bad but I think I can improve. If I get 15 minutes or more, I can try maybe and help the team maybe gets a goal.

“The preparations are going very well after the defeat,” the Pietermaritzburg-born player, who represented South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I think that everyone is on toes, everyone is working. We realize that we need to up our game and make sure that we send a message with the coming game.

“I’ve watched them play, we are ready for them. They are a good team, they like to keep the ball so we just have to go there and execute our game plan.”