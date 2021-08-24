Ncikazi praises Mosele’s performace, provide’s Makhubela update

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi praised the performance and tactical discipline shown by Goodman Mosele in his Bucs debut, while also providing an update on new signing Ntsako Makhubela.

Pirates began their league season with a 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Pirates, where much was made of their lack of impetus upfront with a number of their key players out due to injury.

However, the signing of Makhubela will look to ease this but Ncikazi is unsure on when he will be available for the Sea Robbers.

“He has just arrived. I think he is three days into the team, he must follow all protocol and processes of our club, he is still in that process. I’m not sure about his fitness because I am sure that he hasn’t trained with his previous club for quite some time, so he is still on that process, so I cannot exactly say when we can expect him – but we will all love to have him. The sooner, the better,” Ncikazi told journalists after the match.

Despite the uncertainty around Makhubela, the Pirates coach was quick to praise a player who made his debut in the draw and picked up a goal and the Man of the Match award in Mosele.

“Mosele, top. For a player coming from another club and getting into the starting line-up, not only the goal, the performance and the ability to attach to our tactical discipline and getting Man of the Match. For me, I’m really proud of him and there is still more on him once he understands, but he is a very good player and I’m really happy that he performed the way he performed,” Ncikazi explained.