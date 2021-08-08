Nange aiming for silverware at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has expressed his ambitions of winning silverware with the Soweto giants during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 29-year-old joins the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch FC, having spent the 2020-21 season with the Western Cape-based outfit and where he managed to bag five goals and assisted a further three from 24 appearances in all competitions.

Nange has already had a chance to don the black and gold of Chiefs after he made an appearance during their victory over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup,

However, Nange is relishing the chance to fulfil his dream of playing for Chiefs and ready to help his teammates and the club have a successful 2021-22 season.

“Firstly, I would say I am happy to be part of the family. It was not an easy journey, but I am happy to be here. They welcomed me nicely and I feel part of the family,” Nange told his club's official website.

“My family are happy for me, because this is a dream come true. This is where I wanted to be. As a footballer, you want to play for one of the big clubs. This is one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

"I want to work with the guys, work together as a team and make sure that at the end of the season we have a trophy. We will work hard and work towards that.

“I think I am ready. As a team we have been working hard, I think with regards to my fitness level I am up there with the other guys.

“They have to keep supporting us and we love them. We love them a lot and we want to make sure that we get something at the end of the season,” concludes Nange.