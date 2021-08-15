Mweene the hero as Sundowns edge Chiefs on penalties to advance to MTN8 semi-finals

Kennedy Mweene was Mamelodi Sundowns’ hero in the penalty shoot-out as the Brazilians beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties to advance to the MTN8 semi-finals after a 2-2 draw.

Chiefs made a number of signings in the off season following the end of their transfer ban and handed debuts to Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Sifiso Hlanti as they looked to test themselves against a side which has dominated local football over the last five years.

The Brazilians on the other hand didn’t start any of their new signings whiule Kennedy Mweene deputised in goal for the injury Dennis Onyango.

The defending DStv Premiership champions got off to a flying start as they were 2-0 up within 23 minutes. First, Peter Shalulile opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a close-range strike after a quality cross by Lyle Lakay and the Themba Zwane rounded off a great passing move with a low strike from inside the box.

Downs almost made it 3-0 just after the half hour mark as Lakay struck the bar with a shot from distance.

Chiefs were, however, not out of the game as they pulled one back seven minutes before the break with a header after being picked out by Njabulo Blom.

2-1 to Sundowns at the break with the Amakhosi getting back into the game.

Chiefs brough on star signing Keagan Dolly at the start of the second half and he made an almost instant impact as he sent through Khama Billiat on goal who in turn made no mistake in guiding his first time shot into the bottom corner.

Zwane had a half chance after being slipped in on goal by Aubrey Modiba, but Khune was quick off his line to smother the danger and ensure the game went to extra-time.

The Chiefs stopper was then called into action three minutes into the first-half of extra-time when he produced a top save to keep out Lakay’s effort from the edge of the box.

As the pace of the game caught up with the players, chances began to appear at both ends as first Mweene kept out a powerful Nange strike and then Downs almost went ahead as Mathoho almost turned the ball into his own net and then Pavol Safranko missed an open header inside the Chiefs six-yeard box.

With both side unable to find a winner the match headed to penalties.

In what was an odd shoot-out the Brazilians eventually came out on top thanks to three saves from Mweene with the keeper netting Downs’ only spot kick of the shootout as well.

Mweene appeared to be off his line for a number of penalties while one of Downs’ spot-kicks looked to be over the line but wasn’t given, but at the end of the day Sundowns progress to the next round at the expense of their old foes Chiefs.