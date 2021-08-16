Mweene reveals conversation with Khune after controversial penalty

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has revealed what he spoke to Itumeleng Khune about after the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper's controversial penalty save on Sunday.

The Brazilians booked their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8 after edging Amakhosi 2-1 in a penalty shoot-out after the game finished 2-2 after extra-time at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mweene, who proved to be the hero in the shoot-out, revealed the conversation he had with Itumeleng Khune after the Amakhosi goalkeeper's penalty save was adjudged to have crossed the line, although the goal wasn't awarded to Lyle Lakay.

"Look, I think it was a very tight game you know, we scored two and we could have done better when it comes to defending but that didn't bring us down, we kept on pushing," Mweene told SuperSport TV after the game.

"It's the first game of the season, it was not going to be perfect everything, you could see that it was taking a tall on us but we kept on pushing because we know at the end of the day if we don't score, let's try on penalties and ja thank God I had to save four penalties.

"Otherwise it's something we're looking at this trophy, since I've been at Sundowns it's either we've gone [out] first round or second round, so well done to the guys, I know it was not easy, Chiefs is not an easy team, we soldier on.

"It's my secret that one [of scoring penalties] haha, there were a lot new players and a lot of youngsters, some of us had to take charge as senior players to take the pressure out of the younger ones and the new ones. I was relaxed it's one of the things I do at training.

"No, he took it from the net, I was even telling him, "Wait until you watch [the replay], then you'll see what I'm talking about", because he put his hand inside the net not on the line, no," he concluded.