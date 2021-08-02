Motshwari: It’s going to be a good season for us

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari believes the club’s new signing will add more depth in the squad as they prepare to fight for silverware on a domestic and continental front.

The Buccaneers bolstered the squad ahead of the 2021/22 season by acquiring the services of Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama.

However, Motshwari is delighted that the club were able to retain most of their players from last season, which gives them enough time to build on the new campaign.

“I think that’s a key point. Most of the guys have been retained. We still have our balanced squad from last season‚” Motshwari told reporters.

“The new guys coming in have adjusted well‚ especially in terms of Kwanda [Mngonyama] – we didn’t have centre-backs last season because of injuries from playing games every day.

“I think these signings were the ones we needed to give a bit of depth. Sundowns have a huge squad and compete very well, locally and in Africa. I think it’s going to be a good season for us.

“We played a lot of games last season in terms of Caf‚ and travelling. I think there was a bit of fatigue as well‚ although I’m not trying to make it an excuse.

“There’s so much experience there [in the squad]. And going forward we have to push ourselves and carry ourselves like professionals.”

Orlando Pirates will begin their DStv Premiership campaign when they welcome Stellenbosch FC to the Orlando Stadium on 21 August.