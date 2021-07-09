Mosimane: I left Sundowns because the Premiership was sorted for four years

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says that he left Mamelodi Sundowns because the team he created would be able to win the league title for the next four years with ‘any coach’ in charge at Chloorkop.

The former Bafana Bafana coach led the Brazilians to three consecutive PSL league titles, including a domestic treble in his final season. Before his departure Mosimane identified and sanctioned a number of transfers which reinforced an already three-time league winning side.

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena then came in to take charge as co-coaches, along with senior coach Steve Komphela, and guided Downs to the 2020/21 league title with relative ease.

Mosimane believes that he set up Downs to win the league for the next four year and told the South African Football Journalists Association that any coach can win the league with the squad he created.

“I believe they [Sundowns] will win it [the league title] again this year because I am looking at the competition. I am looking at the direct competition. I say ‘maybe the personnel that has been gathered even now is not strong enough to win the league'. You must sign the right players, it’s important,’’ said Mosimane on the competition in the DStv Premiership.

“You need to sign players who know how to win things. When I gathered Sundowns I had Wayne Arendse, he was a captain at Santos, Thabo Nthethe was a captain at Celtic, Hlompho Kekana was captain, Rama [Ramahlwe Mphahlele] was the captain, and Teko [Modise] was once a captain at Sundowns when I arrived and Denis Onyango, captain of Uganda.’’

“I made sure that the team must win the DStv Premiership for the next four years and there’s no doubt. I jumped from Sundowns because I knew the Premiership was sorted. Let's be honest, I mean really? Any coach should be able to win the title with a team like Sundowns. Remember, I reinforced the team,’’ stated Jingles.