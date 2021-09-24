Mosele: The chance came and I grabbed it

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele revealed that he did not expect to be in the starting lineup so soon after joining the club but has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The 21-year-old joined Pirates after a stellar campaign with Baroka, which saw him being named as the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season.

Mosele has already proven to be a vital part of the Pirates squad and has already established himself in the Buccaneers first team, having only played four games in which he netted two goals.

In an interview with Orlandopiratesfc.com, Mosele revealed that the chance to run out in Pirates colours came unexpectedly, but he will continue to do his best to contribute to the teams success this season.

“I didn’t think the opportunity to start games would come so soon,” Mosele told his club's official website.

“I expected to spend some time adapting to the team’s style, but the chance came and I grabbed it.”

“I’m encouraged by how I’ve performed,” added the 21-year-old. “All I can say is if you work hard, things will go well for you. Yeah, I’m quite proud of how I’ve played so far and I want to continue doing well.”

“It’s important that we play well on Saturday. Whichever team gels well will have the upper hand. It’s a big game, and we’re up for it,” he concluded.