Mokwena: We're gonna need everybody

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says they are focusing on improving the teams overall performance following their unbeaten start to the DStv Premiership.

The Brazilians returned to winning ways over the weekend when they secured a 2-0 victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium through goals from Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile.

The win saw the defending champions extend their unbeaten run to three games as they moved to the summit of the DStv Premiership standings with a total of seven points.

Mokwena is pleased with the teams performance this season and cannot single out any individual but admits that they will be boosted if Mosa Lebusa and Ricardo Nascimento returns to the field as the fixtures get more and more congested.

“We are just fortunate to be able to sit with such a talented group of players. They are not just talented but they are good human beings and that’s very important," Mokwena told his club's official website.

“We just have to continue to focus, work hard and contribute to the overall progress of the team. It’s very difficult to single out any individual, it’s a long season and we are gonna need everybody.

"Hopefully we can still get Mosa Lebusa and Ricardo Nascimento back because the competition at Sundowns is extremely tough.”

Mamelodi Sundowns will next play host to TS Galaxy when the two sides square off at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 5pm.