Mokwena: We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says he wants his side to be a nightmare to play against as he praised the work done by his players in pre-season, adding that they want to continue to improve after more investment into the team.

The Brazilians dominated the DStv Premiership last season as they defended their crown for a third successive season.

Downs, however, failed to meet their objectives in the Caf Champions League and have thus further strengthened an already impeccable squad.

Now, after their first full pre-season in years, the Brazilians will kick off the 2021/22 campaign against old foes Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday at 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the clash Mokwena praised the work done by his players in pre-season as they look to continue to improve.

“The preseason preparation has gone well. We are helping the new signings to integrate into the team. We want to make sure that they adapt to the culture of the club. We want to improve our team and find other ways to improve in the field of play. I am pleased with the effort that the players put in. We did a lot of work and the attitude of the players is great. The day-to-day approach from the players in training is great,” said Mokwena.

“We want to be a stronger team. We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against in the new season. We want to be that team that can hurt the opponent in different ways and we want to create that culture and mentality. We are happy with the progress of the group and the investment into the squad,” he explained.

The Brazilians have brought in the signings of Thabiso Kutumela, Sifiso Ngobeni, Grant Kekana, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Pavol Safranko to strength the team and Mokwena is exited by the impact they could have.

“I am happy with Kutumela and he is passionate about the game and he makes a lot of sacrifices. He is a profile of a player that we do not have. He can adapt to different positions and situations. Sifiso [Ngobeni] is an exciting prospect. He has potential and he fits the profile of the fullback that we need. We will help him reach his full potential,” added Mokwena.