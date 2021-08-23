Mokwena: This was an important victory for the supporters

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says that it was important for them to get their DStv Premiership title defence off to a winning start.

The Brazilians began their league campaign off with a narrow 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium through a solitary goal from Themba Zwane on Friday evening

However, Mokwena believes their job has only started as they still have certain areas and dynamics that they would like to improve on.

“A lot of work went into preparing for this match. It was a very good collective effort and a big congratulations to our supporters, I think it’s an important victory for them," Mokwena told his club's official website.

"A big congratulations to the entire group of players for a big fight today, we had to fight very early in the season when we are still trying to work on making sure that we improve certain dynamics within our performance but while we are trying to improve that you still need to win football matches.

“The most disappointing is probably in relation to the other half on the other side of the pitch. From [one] side of the pitch, we were very slow, we defended very well, we were extremely disciplined with a lot of good focus and a lot of the action.

[However], the other side of the pitch was just out of possession which was good but also in possession to create more chances, to use the ball better and make better decisions.”