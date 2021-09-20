Mokwena: The players responded to the instructions

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena was not happy with the first half performance but was pleased to see how his players reacted to the coaches instructions in the second half.

The Brazilians secured their third victory in the DStv Premiership after they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Mosa Lebusa, Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela saw Masandawana move back to the top of the league stands with 10 points, while he Rockets dropped down to 15th place on the log with two points after four games.

Mokwena felt his sides showing in the first half was below par but after instructing his players to play simpler football they managed to snatch three goals in the second half.

"First half we were not so happy with it where we made a lot of movements and sometimes you know you don't blame the players because they want to get rid of their markers," Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the game.

"A team that does really well in their defensive scheme. When they rotate along the field and they go man to man sometimes the automatic reaction is to think that with a lot of movement you can lose your marker but the reality is then you compromise the structure of the team. And when you do that, we don't have the right sort of balance."

"We fixed it a bit at half-time and the players responded to the instructions.

"We kept a bit more simplicity with our movements. Our structure was fixed in and out of possession. And then we got the three goals. It was a gallant fight against a very aggressive and well-organised team.

"Our defence is not really in relation to what we do out of possession.

"We work a little bit hard on our schemes when we are in possession. Our rest defence is critical and some counter-pressing and tactical fouls. But good, very good in the second half. A very very good performance. We're not too happy with the first half. Congratulations to Sundowns and to the team for a lot of good work throughout the week."