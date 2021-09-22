Mokwena expects difficult game against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says his side are hard at work preparing for a difficult game against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Brazilians will go into their next DStv Premiership encounter off the back of back-to-back victories in the league when they travel to the Orlando Stadium.

Sundowns are currently sitting at the top of the league standings with 10 points and two points ahead of Pirates in fourth place with eight points after four matches.

However, Mokwena believes Masandawana’s journey has just begun by insisting that the "league is a marathon", despite being tipped as favourites to retain the title.

“We are where we are at this moment in time, the league is a marathon, we’ve got to be professional, we’ve got to be diligent and now it’s about resting, recovering," Mokwena told his club's official website.

"Tonight we will analyze the game to check the corrections then we prepare for a very difficult game against a good side in Orlando Pirates.”

Mamelodi Sundowns will now face off against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 25 September at the Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership matchday 5, with kick off scheduled for 3pm.