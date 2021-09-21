Mokwena admits that Downs' superior resources have impacted success

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena admits that the club’s success has been influenced by their resources and the backing received from the Chloorkop hierarchy.

Sundowns have won the last four league title in South Africa and, after a good start to the current campaign, look set for continued dominance as they aim for a fifth league title in a row.

The Brazilians are currently top of the DStv Premiership with 10 points from four matches, following their emphatic 3-0 win over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this past Sunday.

Speaking after the victory, Mokwena admitted that the investment in the squad has played a big role in their success.

"A lot of people say it's the resources we have [for their recent success] and it's true," Mokwena said post-match.

"We are blessed to have the leadership we have, and we're blessed to have such leaders as in the president, the chairman, who support us as much as they do.

"Really, you can't speak in isolation of the club with regard to the success of the club; ours is just to try and continue the success that was achieved by our predecessors.

"To also to fulfil the objectives that are set by this big institution. We are fortunate that we stepped into a club that has a very well-established culture.

"That culture is embedded by a relentless work ethic; we are where we are and, at this time, I agree the league is a marathon.

"We've got to be professional; we have to stay diligent and now it's about resting and recovering.

"Then we check the analysis for any corrections then prepare for a very difficult game against a very good side in Orlando Pirates."

Sundowns are next in action when they face Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the league this coming Saturday.