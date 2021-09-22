Modise, Mabunda appointed as Sundowns ambassadors

Mamelodi Sundowns have brought Teko Modise and Tiyani Mabunda back to the club by appointing the duo as ambassadors for the club.

The Brazilians have dominated South African football over the past six years and are looking to grow their brand and supporter base as was evident with the recent partnership with Rock Nation Sports.

Now the DStv Premiership champions have brought back two stars from their recent past by naming Mabunda and Modise as club ambassadors.

Mabunda recently retired from football after spending the last eight seasons with Sundowns while Modise starred for the Pretoria-based giants between 2011 and 2017, with both players enjoying great success with the club.

"I am very honoured and humbled to be back, everyone knows what I achieved with the club," Modise told Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine.

"To be back here is something that I thought would never happen. I have won trophies with the club and have memories here with all the superstars I played with.

"...Being back as a brand ambassador is an exciting journey, the supporters are always thrilled when they can identify with a personality that can relate to them.

"I can't wait to go out to further amplify the brand of the club to make sure we keep dominating, not only on the field but in all spaces. We want to make sure that the players are more relatable with the masses and those are some of the reasons we are here."