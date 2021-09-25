Modiba: We're ready for Pirates mentally and physically

Mamelodi Sundowns fullback Aubrey Modiba believes they are ready mentally and physically for their DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians will be high in confidence heading into this league encounter after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in their last match.

Sundowns current top the DStv Premiership standings with 10 points after four matches played, while Pirates sit in fourth place on the log with eight points, two points behind the defending champions.

Modiba believes that his side can best the Buccaneers on the field and snatch all three points away from home.

“The game against Orlando Pirates will be a tough one, they won their previous game against Chippa United by three goals which is something that makes it difficult for us. We are ready for the game mentally and physically because we also just won our game against TS Galaxy, we’ve got the confidence and the momentum going into this game. These are two big teams playing on that day, both teams want maximum points and I think we are ready for the shift,” Modiba told his club's official website.

This is a different ball game; two big teams are playing and both teams don’t want to lose or draw. They [Orlando Pirates] are looking for three points in order to keep up with us at the top and they’ve been doing well. They’ve got the confidence and the momentum so it will be a very tough match. On the day we need to apply ourselves and work hard for one another so that we can be able to break them, score goals and defend well. If we apply ourselves on the day, we will be able to match them pound for pound, we’ve got a plan for them and I’m sure they’ve also got a plan for us as well.

“Wherever the coaches want me to play I’ll play. I’ve been playing a more attacking position this season, there are very good players that are doing well in my position at the moment and as soon as I get the chance to play, I grab it with both hands because others have been doing well and scoring goals.

He added: “The only thing that I need to improve in my game is to score those goals and create chances for the team to win, because as an attacking player you need to have goals, you need to have assists and help the team. If I can work more on that, I can be able to help the team where I can but at the moment everyone is doing well. It’s good to have that healthy competition in the team so that we can be able to win games and defend our league, but we still have a lot of work to do in terms of that, if we can keep it up like this I think we will be able to win something for ourselves, for the team and our supporters.”