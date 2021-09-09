Modiba: I'm confident I'll score more goals and lay more assists

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Aubrey Modiba is confident that he'll score more goals and create more assists this season while playing in a more advanced role.

The 26-year-old bagged one goal and four assists from 30 appearances across all competitions last campaign but is yet to find the back of the net this season, having already played four matches.

However, Modiba remains optimistic that he can better his tally as they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

“I am confident that I will score more goals and lay a number of assists if I continue operating in that advanced role. As an attacking player, you need to take those numbers up… score goals and help your teammates score as well," Modiba told Sowetan.

“But it’s not about me… it’s about the team, look at how [Thabiso] Kutumela laid that assist for Pavol [Safranko] to score against [Golden] Arrows [in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals that they drew 1-all in Durban nearly two weeks ago], we’re a team and everyone can do the job.

“Chiefs are a very good side. You could see how they equalised in the MTN8 against us [to make it 2-2 before losing on penalties in the tournament’s first round]. Even their game against Baroka, you could tell that they’re determined to do better than last season, so we’re expecting a very tough game on Sunday," Modiba added.

“We’re the defending champions and a lot is expected from us. The aim is to better our last season’s record in term of points we collect. If you remember, we lost one game last season and it was against them, so a game against Chiefs is always tough."