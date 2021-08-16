Mngqithi: We should have wrapped up the game earlier

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side should’ve wrapped the game against Kaizer Chiefs within the 90 minutes.

The Brazilians advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after they defeated Amakhosi -21 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Mngqithi says his side deserved the win but was unhappy with them conceded two goals and throwing away their two goal advantage.

"A very strange game to be honest because we dominated, which is what we expected to be honest," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We scored very good goals but I'm very unhappy with the goals we conceded. Allowing these diagonals from Nange, the cross and also the finish in the box with no competition from Parker. Being caught on transition, spaces in between our defence. Good pass from Keagan and good finish from Khama I must say.

"Look at how many chances we created on the day. We should have wrapped up the game earlier. And for Sundowns to concede two goals that's a very big downside of the game, because honestly we worked very hard not to concede and the type of goals we conceded do not suggest we have such a good defensive block.

"I knew it was not going to be an easy one with transitions from Chiefs but fortunately we managed to win it in the end. Thanks to Kennedy, his experience helped us a lot. But honestly speaking it was a game we deserved to win.

"Around the 65th to the 70th minute, we started to see a lot of possession being lost easily and that was already an indication that we are getting fatigued. It was our first competitive match of the season. It's understandable. The first five matches of the season will give you that."