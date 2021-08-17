Mngqithi: We can fight to go through
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists his side are focused on overcoming the semi-finals of the MTN8 to reach the final for the first time since 2016.
The Brazilians booked their place in the semi-finals of the top eight competition after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Sundowns will now face Golden Arrows in the next round, although the dates and venues are yet t be determined by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Mngqithi praised his side for getting past the first hurdle but has stressed the importance of beating Arrows in both semi-final fixtures.
“It’s an opportunity because we are now in the semi-finals if we can fight to go through [and get past] the semi-finals," Mngqithi told his club's official website.
"We can’t play the final before we win the first match of the semi-final and win the second match of the semi-final to go through, [therefore] for us at this stage, it’s one step closer but impressive to note that we went through from the quarter-finals to the semi-finals, because this has been a hurdle for us, this first match has always been a bigger problem.”
Mamelodi Sundowns will now turn their focus to their opening DStv Premiership against last seasons runners-up AmaZulu when the two teams square off at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, with kick off set for 5pm.
