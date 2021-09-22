Mngqithi: Sundowns are focused on the process not Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that three points against Orlando Pirates is the same as against any other team as they look to focus on their processes instead of the opponents.

The Brazilians have got their defence of the title under way in fashion as the top the standings with 10 points from their opening four games and look favourites to win a fifth successive league title.

The will, however, face one of their possible challengers in Pirates this weekend who sit in fourth place just two points off Downs.

The game provides both teams the chance to lay down a marker and Mngqithi is targeting three points in order to stay on track with their process.

"What we've emphasised as a technical team and thanks to all the coaches that I work with and everyone that's around," he told the club's media department.

"We've emphasised on taking care of the process, and the process is the number of points we want to achieve in each cycle. Whoever happens to become an opponent in that space, we focus on that so that we achieve our desired targets and get the points we're looking for.

"Pirates is that team that must give us that points that can help us to achieve our ultimate target. So the issue of anxiety we have tried to clear that by focusing more on the process and making sure that everybody understands three points is the same, be it Pirates, Baroka or TS Galaxy, whoever."