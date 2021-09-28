Mngqithi doesn't want to tamper with winning Sundowns team ahead of MTN8 semi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that they won’t make many changes to the team which-started the league campaign so strongly as they look ahead to the MTN8 second leg semi-final against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

The Brazilians will be looking to get the business done in the one competition which they have failed to win over the past few years after dominating all other local competitions.

Downs come into the semi-final against Arrows with a slender advantage after securing a crucial away goal in a 1-1 draw with the KZN outfit in the first-leg clash.

On Tuesday evening, they will host Lehlohonolo Seema's men at Lucas Moripe Stadium, looking to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2016.

Sundowns have started the defence of their league title in impressive fashion, with four wins from five, and are yet to concede a single goal. With their most recent victory coming in a 2-0 win over Orlando Pirates this past Saturday, Mngqithi says they are looking to keep the winning momentum flowing.

"To be honest, even if there is a change of personnel, I don't think there is much to change. You also don't want to tamper much with a winning team. Probably one or two places where players had knocks or stiff muscles, we can consider that possibility. But, at this stage, we are not looking at coming out with a totally different team," Mngqithi told media.

"We are playing against a very organised team, I must be honest. They are a team that scores goals, their strikers are on form. Their central midfield looks very exciting. The centre backs are looking very good. We know that we are playing an organised side, but we have a responsibility at Sundowns to try take the team to the final. We will have to do our best to make sure we keep a clean sheet. That is the starting point and probably try to score a goal or two to confirm our place in the final. But we know it's not going to be easy."