Miquissone on how Pitso helped him reach his peak

Al Ahly’s new signing Luis Miquissone has opened up about his relationship with head coach Pitso Mosimane following his arrival at the Egyptian giants.

The 27-year-old joined the Red Eagles from Tanzanian side Simba after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

However, the Mozambican winger is no stranger to Mosimane as he previously played under his tutelage at Mamelodi Sundowns before making the move to Simba following a few loan spells at Chippa United, Royal Eagles and UD Songo.

Miquissone has since spoken about how Mosimane's advice and mentorship helped him grow and reach new heights in his career.

“The relationship between me and coach Pitso is amazing. When I was a player in Simba, I faced Al Ahly and it was great to see him," Miquissone told his club's official website.

“I spoke about him in a previous interview and I said that he was the coach who helped me reach my peak and grow up as a footballer.

"My experience with him in Mamelodi Sundowns was so good; he made me be a good player and be better. He made me know more about football, as football is not just to get good things, but you need also to learn about bad things."