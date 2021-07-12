Mashiane: We'll go there well prepared and ready to conquer

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Happy Mashiane says his side have to be "well-prepared" and "ready to conquer" Al Ahly in the finals of the Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants will participate in their first-ever Champions League final when they face Pitso Mosimane's side in Casablanca, Morocco on 17 July.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net on four occasions and assisted a further two from 25 appearances in all competitions and has featured four times in the Champions League in the group stages.

"Being in the Caf finals makes me really happy because this is the level at which most people have wished to be," Mashiane told the club's media team.

"We shall carry on working very hard to achieve this [winning the Champions League] since we are due to play in a Caf final with Al Ahly. Being in the Caf final is something that will give my career a boost.

"It is [winning the trophy] something that everyone is hoping to achieve. I feel very much lucky to achieve this [being in the final] at an early age therefore I shall cherish it and be happy that I was able to do it.

"Our club did not have a promising start this season. In that case, this shall serve as a morale booster. It means a lot for the club, the plus being that it is our first time breaking so many records.

"We are the only South African club that was able to get to the finals. That means a lot to the South Africans, it means a lot to us as individuals and most of all to us as a team.

"Al Ahly is a well-performing team and we must not look down on it. They have a good coach [Pitso Mosimane] as well so we shall go there well prepared and ready to conquer.

"To our followers, you should carry on supporting us through the rainy and sunny days. We appreciate all they have done for us to date. We shall continue working hard and making sure we bring home the cup."