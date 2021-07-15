Marumo Gallants unveil Migne and nine new signings

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the appointment of French coach Sebastien Migne as the new head coach, including a number of new signings ahead of 2021-22 season.

Migne comes in to replace Dylan Kerr, who opted against renewing his contract with the club from Thohoyandou.

The former Kenya and Equatorial Guinea mentor will be assisted by Belgian Jean-Francois Losciuto, who brings a wealth of experience from his stints at Anges FC, Nyanza FC, Black Leopards FC and Richards Bay FC.

The club also announced the appointment of Harris Chueu as the team’s new Technical Director.

"Marumo Gallants FC are happy to announce the appointment of its new coach, Sebastien Bernard Henri Clement Migne," the club announced on Thursday.

"The 48-year-old French national had a stint as a coach for Equatorial Guinea and the Kenyan national team respectively. He also worked as manager for the Republic of Congo’s national team.

"Migne, arrived in Polokwane along with new Belgian assistant coach Jean-Francois Losciuto. The 49-year-old, Losciuto has worked in various African countries, including Equatorial Guinea [Future Kings and Egypt [Tala ea El Geish Sporting Club]. He also coached Black Leopards and Richards Bay FC in South Africa. Both Migne and Losciuto hold Uefa qualifications and are excited about being part of the Gallants."

The club also announced the signings of nine new players, including Muhammad Patel, Learnmore Muyambo, Joreon Lumu, Sibusiso Khumalo, Katlego Otladisa, Matome Kgoetyane, Sibusiso Nkosi, Thato Khiba and Brandon Makgopa.