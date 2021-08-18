Maritzburg snap up Skelem from Stellenbosch FC

Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of Lelethu Skelem from Stellenbosch FC, with Judas Moseamedi set to move in the opposite direction.

Skelem was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs but the Team of Choice have moved swiftly to acquire the services of the dangerous attacker.

The 23-year-old has since become Maritzburg's ninth signing behind Alfred Ndengane, Zukile Kewuti, Lifa Hlongwane, Brandon Theron, Richard Zumah, Rowan Human and goalkeeping pair Tato Lesoma and Renaldo Leaner.

"I've received a nice warm welcome from the players, the coaches and the staff," Skelem told the Maritzburg United media department.

"I'm 100 percent fully focussed and happy to work with coach Ernst Middendorp, more especially as an international coach. There's that space for him to teach me more about football.

"I will do my best for the team to help us get good results. To be in the top eight and to fight for the top four, that's the most important goal for me and also for the team."

The Team of Choice also released the following statement on the departure of lethal forward Judas Moseamedi.

"Judas Moseamedi departs after two-and-a-half seasons with Maritzburg, having scored some crucial, memorable goals in his time."

"The big man’s commitment and selfless attitude were appreciated by all at the club. The Team of Choice thanks Judas for his outstanding efforts and we wish him all the best."