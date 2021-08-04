Maritzburg sign former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

Maritzburg United have strengthened their goalkeeping department after acquiring the services of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brylon Petersen.

The 25-year-old completed the move to the Team of Choice for his second stint after parting ways with the Chiefs at the end of July.

Petersen has now become Maritzburg's seventh signing behind Lifa Hlongwane, Rowan Human, Zukile Kewuti, Alfred Ndengane, Brandon Theron and Richard Zumah ahead of the new season.

"It feels good to be here, I was here with coach Ernst before - in 2013 my matric year, I'm from Pietermaritzburg," Petersen told his club's official website.

"It feels the same, but with a different aspect now because I am pushing to play, pushing to win a place in the team. It's a bit different, but the general atmosphere is the same. The guys have welcomed me, the coach has welcomed me, so I'm excited for what's ahead.

"There's no need for adjustments, I know the surroundings, I know the area, the people within the city so I'm sure they will welcome back home to the Team of Choice.

"I have a working relationship with coach Ernst, off the field as well, because he knows about my studies as well. He was one of the first coaches that helped me, that motivated me to continue my studies after school. So we have a good relationship and he wanted me here, so that's a plus and it motivated me to know that he thinks that I'm good enough to play for his team.

"Coach Rowen Fernandez is a phenomenal coach," Petersen continued. "It's still surreal, you watch him playing for Chiefs, he's a legend, now you get a chance to work with him. So far so good, he's a goods motivator as well."