Maritzburg name Ntshangase as new captain for 2021-22 season

Maritzburg United have appointed midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase as their new captain for the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Team of Choice and has made 29 appearances across all competition in that time at the club.

Ntshangase is well respected for his professional and committed approach making him the preferred choice to lead United in the new season.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder's first task as the new skipper is to lead the Team of Choice when they take on Golden Arrows in their opening match of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, 21 August 2021.

"I'm thankful first of all for being granted the opportunity to be one of the leaders for the coming season,” Ntshangase told Maritzburg United’s media department.

"I'm excited, but also not really nervous. Because I know what it comes with to be the leader - it comes with hard work, focus, because you must lead by example, to all of the guys.

"And also learn from them, listen to them. Because by age there are others who are older than me. But there are also a lot of youngsters coming up into the first team. It's a big opportunity for me and I'll take it with both hands."