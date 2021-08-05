Maritzburg beef up goalkeeping department

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of two promising young goalkeepers Tato Lesoma and Renaldo Leaner ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The pair becomes the second and third goalkeepers to join the club in two days after they captured the services of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brylon Petersen.

Lesoma joins the Team of Choice having previously been on the books at the University of Pretoria and SuperSport United.

“I’m very excited to be part of the team this season and I look forward to working hard and giving my all on the pitch,” Lesoma told his club's official website.

“Coach Rowen is someone who I grew up watching back in his days at Kaizer Chiefs, so it’s exciting to work with someone I grew up watching and I’m also looking forward to working with coach Ernst.

“I’m settling in well, it’s a very professionally run club, it helps that I know some of the guys back from my time at SuperSport, and some of the guys I played against at youth level, great environment to be around.”

Meanwhile, Leaner joins the club from Cape Town Spurs (previously known as Ajax Cape Town).

“It feels wonderful to be here, for me it’s something new to be away from home,” Renaldo said.

“I’m more like a ball-playing keeper, because in our development at Ajax we played a lot from the back. I’m just here to give my all, lead from the back.

“Coach Ernst, he’s great, the way he’s doing sessions, based on playing football, a football minded coach. I’m looking forward also to working on technique with coach Rowen this season”.