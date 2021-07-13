Manyama: Every Chiefs fan desereves Caf CL victory after rough times

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama says the side are desperate to win the Caf Champions League and put a star on their shirts for the fans and chairman Kaizer Motaung.

The Glamour Boys will face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final in Morocco on Saturday.

While Chiefs will enter the game as underdogs, midfielder Manyama says they know the AL Ahly side very well because of the South African coaches in charge whom some of them have played for.

"To get a chance to be in the final of Caf is a huge achievement for the club and everybody associated with the club. It’s a huge moment, probably the biggest moment this club has ever been in. And to be part of it, and to have played a huge role in it, is an honour and a privilege. There’s one more obstacle in front of us, which is Al Ahly," the former Cape Town City captain said.

"We know Al Ahly. We know Al Ahly very well. [They are] Most probably the biggest team in Africa for the longest time. They are very good in this competition and we know what to expect. They have a South African technical team and some of the coaches we have played for.

“Some of the coaches we have played for and worked with, whether it be teams or the national team. Most of us are familiar with the coaching staff. [They are] Top coaches who have done so well in their coaching and playing careers.

“We are an open book to them because we have faced each other so many times, especially coach Pitso. It’s going to be interesting. We are looking forward to it. A final is a final. It’s one game and it’s about who wants it more on the day.”

Despite the massive challenge facing Chiefs, Manyama is certain that they will do everything to put that star on the shirt created by Motaung Snr.

"We want to go as far as putting a star on our jersey, which will meet a lot. Every Kaizer Chiefs fan deserves this after the rough times we’ve had without a trophy and now all of a sudden we are in the biggest one on the continent. We have to do this for the badge.

“The chairman deserves this for all the work he has done for the club, to put the club where it is. To also push through with the team during those tough times. I think he also deserves something and nothing will be better than putting a star on the T-shirt that he created.

“We've got to put everything into it and try get it for the chairman, for the fans and for everybody who is associated with Kaizer Chiefs and obviously for ourselves," he concluded.