Man Utd drop points at Southampton

Manchester United were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

United got off to a bright start and should've opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Bruno Fernandes whipped in a dangerous free kick into the path of Harry Maguire, who's looped his header onto the crossbar before falling to Anthony Martial, who should've scored, but his effort was cleared off the line.

The visitors had another glorious opportunity to break the deadlock 13 minutes later but Paul Pogba guided his free header just over the crossbar.

It was Southampton who took the lead against the run of play at the half hour mark when Che Adams punished United when his shot took a deflection off Fred before finding its way past De Gea and into the bottom corner following an error by Fernandes.

The Saints went into the half time break with a one-goal lead over United.

United thought they should've been awarded a penalty early in the second half after Salisu was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box but Craig Pawson pointed for the corner instead of awarded the penalty.

The Red Devils did manage to level matters in the 54th minute when Mason Greenwood slotted the ball past McCarthy after he received a flick-on from Fernandes.

Pogba should have handed United the lead three minutes later after he beat his mark to make his way in the box before firing his effort narrowly wide of goal.

United nearly doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Fred's cross picked out Greenwood, who was in acres of space in the Saints penalty area, but the attacker couldn't keep his header down as it sailed over the target before McCarthy made a great save to deny Pogba two minutes later.

Armstrong should've restored Southampton's lead in the 73rd minute after Maguire was caught in possession by Ward-Prowse and Adams was able to slide the ball through for Armstrong, who was in on goal but he took his shot on early as De Gea read it and palmed the ball away to safety.

Both sides continued to press forward as they went in search of the winning goal in the closing stages of the game but they were forced to settle for a point each at St Mary's Stadium