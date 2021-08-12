Mabiliso ready to challenge at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs left back Sibusiso Mabiliso is relishing the chance to begin his new journey after returning to the Soweto giants from the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old completed his move from AmaZulu to Chiefs at the beginning of las month before jetting off to represent South Africa’s U-23 side at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mabiliso is no stranger to the DStv Premiership, having made his debut in the top-flight at the age of 18 for AmaZulu and already has 85 appearances to his name.

The Rustenburg-born fullback is excited to be at a club of Chiefs’ calibre and is looking forward to the challenge at his new club.

“I would like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. I am delighted to join this amazing club. I am looking forward to the next challenge,” Mabiliso told his club’s official website.

“To be honest Kaizer Chiefs is a team I always dreamt of playing for. I was looking forward to it and I was very excited at the news initially.

“When the move happened, I got a call from my agent and then I spoke to my dad and mom and they pushed me to join Chiefs. They knew this was my dream move.”

“I was developed at Platinum Stars academy. I am from a small village outside Rustenburg. From Platinum Stars I joined AmaZulu in 2018. I made my PSL debut at the age of 18 and was given my debut by coach Cavin Johnson.”

Mabiliso is now looking to build on his experience having represented Bafana Bafana against Uganda in June before participating in the Tokyo Olympics with the South African U23 side.

“At the Olympics, we did not get the result that we wanted, but we did get an experience that we can always learn from,” he said.

“When I got here, I was a bit nervous, but the guys made me feel welcome and I felt like I was part of the family. Njabulo Ngcobo is here. I used to play with him at AmaZulu and we always communicate. I am also familiar with Dillon Sheppard, who I used to communicate with when I was at Wits.”

He concluded by saying that he’ll work hard to fight for his place in the team and help Amakhosi secure silver this season.

“I don’t want to put myself under pressure. I promise to fight for the team for us to get some silverware. I would like to thank the fans for their warm welcome, I can guarantee them hard work,” concludes Mabiliso.