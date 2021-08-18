Luther Singh completes move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen

Danish giants FC Copenhagen have officially completed the signing of Bafana Bafana attacker Luther Singh from Portuguese side S.C. Braga.

The 24-year-old joins the club with immediate effect on a deal that runs until the summer of 2025, where he will be wearing the number 7 jersey for Copenhagen.

Singh brings a wealth of experience playing in Europe for the likes of GAIS Göteborg, SC Braga, GD Chaves, Moreirense FC and FC Paços de Ferreira, while scoring 36 goals and 20 assists from 162 appearances across all competitions.

“FCK has a fantastic reputation in Europe and not least in South Africa, where we all know the story of Zuma, but also Elrio Van Heerden, who did great here,” Singh told his new club's website.

“I have only heard good things about the club, and even though I had opportunities in Portugal, England and other leagues, F.C. Copenhagen is the right choice for me.

“I have been to Scandinavia before, so I know the mentality, the climate and the physical style of play that can sometimes characterise the matches. I approach this challenge humbly and know that it takes hard work to breakthrough here, but I know that I will have skilled teammates and coaches around me, so I'm just looking forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, FCK sports director Peter Christiansen revealed that Singh's transfer to the club should've been complete earlier but had visa issues which kept the transfer on hold.

“Luther is an interesting player with great offensive potential. With his speed and abilities one-on-one, he can be a crucial player. He can play on both flanks and can finish well,” Christiansen said.

“His talent has always been great, and he has developed well, but he is not at his maximum yet.

“We believe we can raise his bar to become a top player in Parken once he has gotten used to things. At the same time, it is an advantage that he knows Scandinavia and has also done well in a strong league like the Portuguese top flight.”

Copenhagen head coach Jess Thorup welcomes the arrival of Singh, who will be a reinforcement to the offensive part of the squad.

“We need speed and ability one-on-one in the way we play, and here Luther fits in well,” said Thorup.

“He can bypass people with his speed and dribbles, and he also has the skills to be part of the interlinking part of the game, and provide a lot of assists and chances for his teammates.

“Now we look forward to getting him on the training ground and working with him, and then we’ll have to see when he is ready for games.”