Lukaku off the mark on Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku made a dream return for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's side maintained their winning start to 2021/22 with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The game got off to a bright start with both teams looking lively in the opening exchanges of the match but it was Arsenal who produced the first chance in the second minute when Emile Smith Rowe forced a save out of Edouard Mendy.

However, Chelsea drew first blood in the 15th minute when Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring on his return to the Blues to make it 1-0.

Lukaku should've completed his brace and double Chelsea's lead five minutes later but saw his header loop narrowly over the crossbar after latching onto Reece James inviting cross into the box.

The Gunners had a chance of their own in the 29th minute after Lokonga picked up a loose ball before blasting his effort towards goal from 25 yards out but saw his strike swerve wide of the post.

The Blues responded by doubling their lead in the 35th minute when they sliced open the Arsen defence from one side of the pitch to the other, with Mason Mount playing the ball through to James, who smashed the ball into the far corner.

Arsenal thought they should've been awarded a penalty five minutes before the break after James looked to have tripped Saka inside the area but the referee and VAR opted against awarding the spot kick.

Chelsea held on to their two goal lead over the Gunners as the game went into the half time break 2-0 in favour of the Blues.

Arsenal came out better in the second half and nearly pulled a goal back early on but Mendy produced a fine save to deny Saka's thunderous strike from 22 yards out.

The visitor had another opportunity to add a third goal in the 58th minute when Lukaku set up Mount, who pulls the trigger from 20 yards out only to drag his effort wide of goal.

The home side should've reduced the deficit on the hour mark after Pepe's corner found Mari, who headers the ball back across goal to Holding, who then directs his header just over the crossbar.

Chelsea should've made it 3-0 in the 78th minute when Mount clipped a wonderful ball straight into Lukaku. who powers a header at goal from eight yards out but Leno's quick reaction steered the ball against the crossbar.

The Blues continued to press forward and nearly found the back of the net in the 87th minute but Leno denied Havertz effort from a tight angle before Ziyech saw his strike deflect over the crossbar moments later.

Thomas Tuchel side dominated most of the proceedings in the finals stages off the game to see off the Gunners and to secure back-to-back victories in their first two Premier League matches.