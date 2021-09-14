Lorch to miss the rest of year after freak accident at home

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the rest of the year after needing surgery following a 'freak accident' at home, the club has confirmed.

The forward endured a difficult injury hit 2019/20 season where he missed most of the second half of the campaign with an abductor injury.

His injury woes have continued as Pirates coach Fadlu Davids revealed he will miss the rest of the year out after having to undergo surgery.

The surgery will see the forward out for 3-4 months after Lorch suffered a freak accident at home, although no light was shed on the nature of the incident.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," Davids said after the win over Swallows in the original Soweto derby over the weekend.

The injury comes as a further blow for the Pirates squad as they are still without 24-year-old Zakhele Lepasa, who's been out since December last year is still in the process of rehabilitation for his fracture while Innocent Maela will return to training in three months.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also been ruled out for their next game after suffering an injury while playing for Ghana against Bafana last week.

Pirates are next in action against Gavin Hunt's Chippa United on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (15h00).