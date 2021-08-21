Liverpool outclass Burnley at Anfield

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota fired Liverpool to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Red, playing in front of a packed Anfield for the first time in ages, got off to a vibrant start and broke the deadlock with 18 minutes gone as Konstantinos Tsimikas whipped in an inch perfect cross which was met by Jota whose glancing header gave Nick Pope no chance.

Jurgen Klopp’s men though they doubled the lead when Mohamed Salah hit the back of the net, but the Egyptian was adjudged to be offside by VAR, even with the relaxed rules.

Burnley looked to up the ante in the second half as they came out with renewed vigour but when Mane got on the end of an outrageous pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and hit the back of the net to double the scores, the game was all but over.

Liverpool continued to push forward for a third but it was not forthcoming as they were forced to settle for the two goals and the three points.