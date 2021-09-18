Liverpool cruise past Palace, City held by Southampton

Liverpool comfortably beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, while Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Southampton.

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal as the Senegal star inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent his side top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Mane's milestone strike came in his 224th appearance for the Reds, breaking Palace's rearguard action late in the first half at Anfield.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita netted in the second half to move Jurgen Klopp's team three points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

It was fitting that Mane should make it to his century against Palace as he set a new Premier League record for the most consecutive games a player has scored against one opponent.

It was the ninth successive match that Mane had netted against Palace.

More importantly for Klopp, Mane already has four goals this term, suggesting he is ready to put last season's disappointing personal campaign behind him.

After Liverpool's lacklustre, injury-hit defence of the Premier League title, they are back in the groove in the chase to regain the trophy from Manchester City.

Manchester City 0-0 Southampton

Manchester City were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Southampton as the fans who packed the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's plea endured a lacklustre display on Saturday.

It might have been even worse for Guardiola's side after referee Jon Moss controversially overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send City defender Kyle Walker off in the second half.

City had scored 16 goals in their last three home games, but the champions' usually potent attack was subdued by Southampton's well-drilled defence.

Raheem Sterling thought he had snatched victory for City with a last-gasp strike but the flag was raised for offside and VAR confirmed the decision.

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal were rock bottom of the table before last week's fixtures but wins against Norwich and now Burnley lifted them to the relative comfort of 12th spot before the late kick-off between Aston Villa and Everton.

Odegaard, who signed from Real Madrid last month after spending part of last season at the Emirates on loan, broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, curling home a free-kick to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at Turf Moor.

Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief when VAR overturned a penalty awarded to Burnley in the second half after Matej Vydra tumbled to the turf following a challenge by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

In other results:

Norwich 1-3 Watford