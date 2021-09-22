Kutumela: I have to get my confidence back

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thabiso Kutumela is confident he can score more goals after bagging his first goal for the Brazilians in their win over TS Galaxy over the weekend.

The 27-year-old opened his account for Sundowns since making the move from Maritzburg United after he fired the ball through the legs of Vasilije Kolak during their 3-0 victory over the Rockets at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Kutumela is a know goalscorer after bagging 14 goals in 31 appearances for the Team of Choice last season, and has now made a promise to score more goals after breaking his duck on Sunday.

“I managed to open my account in a Mamelodi Sundowns t-shirt, and I am really, really happy. It was not an easy goal because some players lose their cool when they get to the box, but I told myself when I got the ball, my first touch was alright then I went between the legs of the goalkeeper,” Kutumela told the club’s media department.

“The dance? You know the cobra dance. You are still going to see it again. I have to get my confidence back (in) scoring, but I am happy that I got my first goal to open my account for Mamelodi Sundowns."

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to make it three wins in three matches when they travel to the Orlando Stadium to take on Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, with kick off set for 3pm.