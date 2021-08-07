Katsande: It was an easy decision to join Sekhukhune

Willard Katsande was one of five fresh faces unveiled by newly-promoted Sekhukhune United on Friday and after recently departing Kaizer Chiefs the midfielder said he was won over by the club’s vision.

The midfielder was unveiled alongside Justice Chabalala, who has joined the club on loan from Orlando Pirates, former Baroka FC defender Cheslyn Jampies, as well as Zimbabwean Blessing Sarupinda and Toaster Nsabata from Zimbabwe and Zambia respectively.

After spending 10 years at Naturena, Katsande will now start the new season in the colours of Sekhukhune and said it was an easy decision to join the club.

“I’m happy to be part of this family, Sekhukhune family, it’s a new journey for me and I’m very, very happy with the welcome I got from the team,” said Katsande, speaking through Babina Noko media department.

“And, yeah, it wasn’t a difficult decision to join them because obviously I could see the vision of the team and I’m looking forward to contribute towards the vision of the team,” the 35-year-old added.