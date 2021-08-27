Kaizer Jnr: Everyone must get a fair chance

Kaizer Chiefs director of football, Kaizer Motaung Jnr, has not ruled out any further signings but has insisted that every player deserves a fair chance in the side.

After his appointment to the new role in July, Motaung jnr has looked to take on a hands on approach to the role by drawing on his experience as a player.

Speaking in an interview with the Sowetan, the former Chiefs striker revealed that they could still bring in reinforcements, but they need to give every member of the squad a fair shot, which incudes giving new players time to settle.

“The key is to get the best from the players you already have, and if there’s a need, you reinforce,” Motaung said. “If the need arises, yes, that can happen [a new signing before the deadline]. But the guys who are here already are working hard, putting their hands up to fight for positions. Everyone must get a fair chance.”

Chiefs have brought in a number of new signings following the end of their transfer ban with Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, Sfiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Austin Dube, Brandon Peterson and Njabulo Ngcobo all arriving at Naturena. The club, however, still has until midnight Tuesday to make further additions.

“I have been in the players’ shoes, so I understand their needs. We should be a player-focused industry because they are the ones who go out on the field to perform. That’s one thing I’ve learnt from the chairman [Kaizer Motaung snr].

"He’s always been humble and approachable because of his open-door policy. It also helps that we have people like assistant coach Arthur [Zwane], who is a former player and can help harness the Kaizer Chiefs culture in the current bunch of players. Once we get that right we’ll be on the right path.”