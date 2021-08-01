Kaizer Chiefs launch new kits for 2021-22 Season

Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have officially launched their new home and away kits for the upcoming 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The new home kit is inspired by the Club’s traditional gold and black heritage, which is the Club’s DNA. It features a black modern design neckline on the classic KC gold shirt complemented by a black and grey pattern on the side of the jersey.

This pattern is duplicated on the away jersey, thereby creating a strong connection between the jerseys.

The home jersey will be worn on field with both black and gold shorts.

The away jersey is predominantly black and iron grey with accent gold lines mapping out the African continent, connecting us to Africa’s tapestry and solidifying our journey on the continent particularly after the memorable journey in last season’s CAF Champions League competition.

The vibrant away kit is completed with black shorts and black socks with a similar pattern as the jersey.

“With these two kits, we connect with our heritage and look forward to the future. We align our brand and our supporters on the journey to success. This is our roadmap to victory! Let us wear our jerseys with pride inspired to achieve.” says Jessica Motaung, Marketing Director at Kaizer Chiefs.

This year the new jerseys are supported by an environmentally friendly campaign - ’Plastic never felt so good’. Once again, Innovation was key in developing the 2021/22 kit, featuring Nike’s technology which enhances ventilation to increase comfort and speed.

The kit is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles - it has been turned into a lightweight fabric that is breathable while still maintaining a strong knit structure. Nike’s Move To Zero is the company’s journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future.

“We are delighted to contribute towards saving the planet. Every effort helps, by using recycled plastic to produce such stunning and iconic garments, we ask every single person to do their bit to help save our world. We are so happy that the team and supporters will look fashionable and stylish in this amazing product. It is inspiring what modern technology can do and how it can be used to give our team the best possible tools for the job,” adds Motaung.

Amakhosi can look forward to an awe-inspiring collection that consists not only of the home and away kit, but also a limited-edition training jersey, tracksuits and other great lifestyle products which are exclusive to the Club’s on-line store only – www.kcdigistore.com.

Following the launch of the Club’s first female home jersey in 2017, the new home and away jerseys are available in a slim-fit, female silhouette for the fearless female supporter.

“We are thrilled to also launch an away jersey in the ladies’ and youth jersey this season. This will make many of our younger and female supporters very happy”, concludes Motaung. “It is important that we are all part of the Amakhosi family.”

The new Kaizer Chiefs collection will be available from the Kaizer Chiefs online store at kcdigistore.com on Sunday, 1 August and at Nike.com as well as major sporting and fashion retailers nationwide.

Amakhosi will showcase the new kit on Sunday, 1 August 2021 during the Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.