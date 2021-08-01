Kaizer Chiefs crowned 2021 Carling Black Label Cup champions

Kaizer Chiefs were crowned 2021 Carling Black Label Cup winners after beating Orlando Pirates 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

Amakhosi got off to a good start and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges, while the Buccaneers were trying to find their rhythm in the match.

Fortune Makaringe had the first real chance of the game on the half-hour mark when he fired his effort into the side-netting from close range after receiving a pass from Thembinkosi Lorch.

Itumeleng Khune managed to keep the score level in the closing stages of the first half when he produced a good save to deal with Lorch's thunderous strike from just outside the box.

At the other end, Richard Ofori was called into action in the 41st minute to make a goal-saving save to deny Happy Mashiane from a set-piece from just outside the box.

Neither side were able to find the opening goal in the first half as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Both sides opted to make substitutions early in the second half has Amakhosi brought on Kgaogelo Sekgota for Lebohang Lesako, while the Buccaneers replaced Thabang Monare for Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Chiefs nearly opened the scoring in the 55th minute but Ofori made a crucial stop to keep the ball out of danger at the near post.

Pirates had a chance of their own minutes later but Lorch’s strike from a tight angle was deflected out for a corner.

Amakhosi responded by bringing on four substitutes in the 59th minute as Phathutshedzo Nange, Bernard Parker, Cole Alexander and Sfiso Hlanti for Mphahlele, Nurković, Baccus and Mashiane, respectively.

Jooste nearly handed Pirates the breakthrough on the hour mark when he glided past Hlanti before firing his effort at goal but saw his shot sail over the target.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza came to Pirates' rescue in the 64th minute when he made a vital block to keep out Cole's strike from point-blank range before Khune made a superb save to deny Lorch's shot from close range.

Radebe should've handed Chiefs the lead four minutes later but saw his shot from inside the box sail inches wide of the far post.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute after Nyauza was judged to have handled the ball inside the box. Cardoso stepped up but Ofori went the right way to deny the Amakhosi defender.

Amakhosi made then made a substitution as Khune was replaced by Peterson, while Pirates brought on Dlamini, Tlolane and Radiopane, respectively.

Petersen kept his side in the game in the 85th minute when he put his body on the line to make a crucial save Boitumelo Radiopane's inviting ball into the area.

Chiefs made their final substitution a minute later as Billiat was replaced by Anthony Agay as the game had to be settled in a penalty shoot-out after the teams could not be separated after 90 minutes of play.

However, Amakhosi held on to secure a 4-3 win on penalties after Peterson made to saves from the spot to help his side to the trophy.

Here's how the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs lined up:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune; Mphahlele, Mathoho, Cardoso, Mashiane, Blom, Baccus, Lesako, Radebe, Nurković, Billiat

Subs: Akpeyi, Bvuma, Peterson, Agay, Alexander, Sekgota, Nange, Hlanti, Dube, Ntiya-Ntiya, Kambole, Mokwena, Matsheke, Parker, Nj. Ngcobo

Orlando Pirates: Ofori, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Jooste, Nyauza, Monare, Motshwari, Hotto, Makaringe, Mhango, Lorch.

Subs: Mpontshane, Sandilands, Sesane, Mntambo, Makgaka, Tshobeni, Zungu, Bophela, Cwinyane, Radiopane, Shandu, Mgonyama.