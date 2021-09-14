Jordaan confirms South Africa's interest in hosting Fifa Club World Cup

Safa president Danny Jordaan has confirmed South Africa’s interest in hosting the Fifa Club World Cup in December despite fans still not allowed back in the stadiums under the current restrictions.

If successful, Safa and Jordaan’s attempts will have the likes of Chelsea and Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side compete for the World Cup on African soil.

The tournament was initially set to take place in Japan, but the Japanese Football Association (JFA) told Fifa it was unable to host the tournament from 9-19 December, due to Covid-19 concerns after hosting the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Despite fans still not allowed back to local games in the country, Jordaan told City Press on Monday that South Africa is interested in hosting the tournament.

Jordaan confirmed that he will meet with Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura, adding that they have proven capability of hosting such events.

“I will have a meeting with the Fifa secretary-general so that I know what the whole thing entails,” he said. “We have proven in the past that we are capable and this is not a big deal for us.

“Just last week we hosted Fatma during her fact-finding mission in the country. She was impressed with how we hosted the Cosafa Club Women’s Championship event in Durban,” added Jordaan.

Jordaan will meet with Samoura in Lagos, Nigeria at the Aisha Buhari Cup, where Banyana Banyana, Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia and Mali are all set to feature.