It's the harsh reality of trying to bring in a player from Sundowns - Tinkler on Ngoma

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says that the club were never really interested in signing Aubrey Ngoma on a permanent deal following his loan from Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2020/21 season because they wouldn’t be able to afford his salary package.

Ngoma had struggled for game time at Chloorkop and moved to the Cape sid eon loan last year in search of game time and while injuries halted his his progress in the early stages of the season, he eventually came back to get some game time in the second half of the season.

However, despite getting in the team at the end of the campaign the club was never interested in signing him on a permanent deal as he would have costed too much because of what he was earning at Sundowns.

"Aubrey was there, obviously on loan last season. But the season, to be honest, there was not that much interest in bringing Aubrey because we knew his package would be very high. That's just the harsh reality of trying to bring in a player from a club like Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Tinkler as reported by SoccerLaduma.

"It's always going to be difficult because no one can compete with the salaries they pay. And unfortunately, those players are not prepared to drop their packages. They want to earn the same and that's not going to happen.