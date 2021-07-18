In pictures: Pitso's Al Ahly outclass Chiefs in Caf CL final

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side cruised to a 3-0 victory over a 10-men Kaizer Chiefs side in the Caf Champions League final on Sunday. View a gallery of Ahly’s 10th Champions League triumph.

The Egyptian giants and defending champions went into the game as heavy favourites but Chiefs made a solid start to the game.

Things, however, quickly unravelled for Chiefs as on the stroke of half-time Happy Mashiane received a red card, after a consultation with VAR, for a bad challenge on Akram Tawfik.

With a man down in the second half, Chiefs struggled to contain Ahly as goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Amr El Soulia guided the Egyptian giants to a second successive Champions League crown under Mosimane.

View a gallery of the encounter here: