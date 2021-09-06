In Pictures: Bafana's preparations for Ghana showdown

Check out this photo gallery of Bafana Bafana's [reparations ahead of their Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

South Africa began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against rivals Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday.

The South African senior national team will next be hoping to secure maximum points at the FNB Stadium when they face Ghana in Johannesburg on Monday.

Bafana Bafana against Ghana kicks off at 6pm.

