Trending

In Pictures: Bafana's preparations for Ghana showdown

By

South Africa team warming up

Check out this photo gallery of Bafana Bafana's [reparations ahead of their Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

South Africa began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against rivals Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday.

The South African senior national team will next be hoping to secure maximum points at the FNB Stadium when they face Ghana in Johannesburg on Monday.

Bafana Bafana against Ghana kicks off at 6pm.

Enjoy a gallery of Bafana Bafana's training session:

Image 1 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 2 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 3 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 4 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 5 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 6 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 7 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 8 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 9 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 10 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 11 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 12 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 13 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 14 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 15 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 16 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 17 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 18 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 19 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 20 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 21 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 22 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 23 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 24 of 25

Bafana Bafana

Image 25 of 25

Bafana Bafana