Im trying to sign Tau - Pitso on possible transfer as Al Ahly near deal for Bafana star

Pitso Mosimane says that there is nothing stopping Al Ahly from signing Percy Tau from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the coach didn’t admit there is no deal yet despite reports in South Africa suggesting it’s nearly done.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach admitted a couple of weeks ago that he was interested in brining a South African player to the Egyptian giant, few, though, would of expected that the player he was talking about was Tau.

The duo, who won multiple league titles and the Caf Champions League together at Downs, now look like they are about to be reunited as rumours suggest that the 11-times African champions have come to an agreement over the fee with the Premier League side.

Mosimane told Victor Molefe on Ukhozi FM on Thursday that he is trying to sign the Bafana star.

“I’m trying to get Percy Tau but there is no deal yet. But there is nothing that is stopping us from trying,” he said.

“There is a possibility that we can get Percy Tau but we don’t have him right now.”

Despite Mosimane stating there is no deal yet, it is expected things can move quickly with Times Live reporting that both clubs have “agreed terms with Tau only having to sign on the dotted line on Friday to complete the deal”.

Tau has struggle to break into the first team at Brighton after having been recalled from his loan at RSC Anderlecht in January and made just three Premier League appearances under Graham Potter.

Tau has started pre-season well for the Seagulls, scoring an impressive goal against Luton Town, but Mosimane looks to have convinced his former player to move to Ahly.